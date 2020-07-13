CA exams cancelled, ICAI informs Supreme Court

13 July 2020 11:56 IST

Spelling relief for lakhs of Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on Monday that the July-August examinations have been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The ICAI informed the Supreme Court that it may consider conducting exams in Nov 2020.

In the last week of June, the Supreme Court said students can opt out of their July exams without running the risk of being marked as having failed in the papers they missed due to the pandemic.

As many as 3.46 lakh students were supposed ot take the exams scheduled between July 29 and August 16. Of these, 2.89 lakh had opted in and 52,000 opted out.

On June 29, the court asked the ICAI to come up with a fresh draft notification allowing students to opt out of the exam without running the risk of being marked as having failed in the papers they missed out owing to the pandemic. It also asked the institute to permit students to change their exam centres “till the end”. The court gave these directives because of the changing situation, with more containment zones declared nationwide.

The court also asked the ICAI to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the safe conduct of the exams.