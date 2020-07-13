CA exams cancelled, ICAI informs Supreme Court

Spelling relief for lakhs of Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on Monday that the July-August examinations have been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The ICAI informed the Supreme Court that it may consider conducting exams in Nov 2020.
In the last week of June, the Supreme Court said students can opt out of their July exams without running the risk of being marked as having failed in the papers they missed due to the pandemic.
As many as 3.46 lakh students were supposed ot take the exams scheduled between July 29 and August 16. Of these, 2.89 lakh had opted in and 52,000 opted out.
On June 29, the court asked the ICAI to come up with a fresh draft notification allowing students to opt out of the exam without running the risk of being marked as having failed in the papers they missed out owing to the pandemic. It also asked the institute to permit students to change their exam centres “till the end”. The court gave these directives because of the changing situation, with more containment zones declared nationwide.
The court also asked the ICAI to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the safe conduct of the exams.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath