Bypolls LIVE: Voting begins for 31 Assembly sets in 10 States

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut in Wayanad

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling materials have been distributed from Government Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, for the Chelakkara by-poll to be held on Wednesday.

Polling materials have been distributed from Government Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, for the Chelakkara by-poll to be held on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Voting begain for 31 Assembly seats scattered across the country on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). 

The high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut is also one of the seats where the polling has been scheduled. The Lok Sabha by-poll in Wayanad was necessitated after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory from Raebareli in the recent general election. His sister Ms. Vadra is facing the voters for the first time in her political career as the Congress candidate and is pitted against the BJP’s Navya Haridas, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India. 

Also read: Jharkhand Phase 1 polling LIVE

The 31 Assembly constituencies where bypolls are being held are spread across 10 States, including seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Meghalaya. In another two seats in Sikkim, candidates from the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won uncontested. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • November 13, 2024 07:46
    Voting begins for bypolls to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan

    Voting for by-elections on seven assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning under tight security arrangements, officials said. 

    The seven seats going to the polls are: Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh. The results will be declared on November 23. 

    As many as 69 candidates -- 10 female and 59 male -- are in the fray in the seven constituencies which have a total of 19.37 lakh voters. 

    PTI

Published - November 13, 2024 07:45 am IST

