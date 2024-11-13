Voting begain for 31 Assembly seats scattered across the country on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut is also one of the seats where the polling has been scheduled. The Lok Sabha by-poll in Wayanad was necessitated after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory from Raebareli in the recent general election. His sister Ms. Vadra is facing the voters for the first time in her political career as the Congress candidate and is pitted against the BJP’s Navya Haridas, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India.

The 31 Assembly constituencies where bypolls are being held are spread across 10 States, including seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Meghalaya. In another two seats in Sikkim, candidates from the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won uncontested.