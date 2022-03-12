Bypolls to five vacant constituencies on April 12

March 12, 2022 22:56 IST

The last date for nominations is March 24, votes will be counted on April 16

Bypolls to five vacant parliamentary and assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

In West Bengal, the polls will be conducted for the Asansol parliamentary constituency and Ballygunge Assembly constituency. Elections will also be held for the Khairagarh Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Maharashtra.

Advertising

Advertising

While the gazette notification will be issued on March 17, the last date for nominations is March 24. The votes will be counted on April 16 and elections will be completed on April 18.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the districts in which the whole or any part of the constituencies concerned are included, subject to certain conditions.

The COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the entire process. Any candidate or political party found violating the guidelines will not be allowed to campaign further in that constituency/district, according to the EC.