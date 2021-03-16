Bypolls to 2 Lok Sabha, 14 Assembly seats on April 17

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats and 14 Assembly constituencies across the country would be held on April 17.

The two Parliamentary constituencies — Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka — would go to the polls on the same day as Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Serchhip in Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Salt in Uttarakhand. Votes for the by-elections would be counted on May 2.

The EC said its August 2020 guidelines regarding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic would be applied during the bypolls as well.