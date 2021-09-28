Bypolls of three Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly seats on October 30: EC

The counting of votes will take place on November 2

Bypolls of three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on September 28.

"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in threeParliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various States," the EC said in a statement.