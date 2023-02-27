Bypolls in three States record decent voter turnout

February 27, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Voting for Assembly by-elections were held in three States — Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and West Bengal — on Monday. The results of the bypolls will be declared on March 2, along with the results for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

In Tamil Nadu, vote was cast for Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The by-election was necessitated because of the death of Congress legislator E. Thirumahan Everaa, great grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President E.V.K.S. Elangovan. The 46-year-old legislator died of cardiac arrest on January 4.

The voter turnout was 70.58% till 5:00 p.m., according to the Election Commission (EC) figures.

In Jharkhand, vote was cast for Ramgarh assembly constituency, after the sitting legislator and Congress leader Mamata Devi was disqualified by the State Election Commission following her conviction in a criminal case. A voter turnout of over 67.96% was recorded till 5 p.m. and the polling process was “peaceful”, an EC official said.

The main contest here is between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU), which has tied up with the BJP for the bypoll. The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader, Sunita Choudhary.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted, “People of Ramgarh are participating in polls to strengthen democracy and defeat money power in the elections. They are fighting for their rights. I appeal to voters to come forward to exercise their democratic right.”

A voter turnout of over 73.49% was recorded till 5:00 p.m. in the by-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The election was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and State Minister Subrata Saha last December.

Though the EC maintained that no untoward incident was reported, the ruling TMC, however, accused the CRPF of trying to influence the voters. “Sagardighi Bypolls is a SHINING example of @BJP4Bengal’s UNDEMOCRATIC approach and their BLATANT MISUSE of power. Elections are won by catering to people, BJP, not by HARASSING them. Take a look at how the CRPF is trying to influence voters,” the party tweeted while sharing a video.

The BJP has dismissed the TMC claim calling it a “non-issue”. “The CRPF has put up a strong vigil, and that’s the reason behind the TMC’s allegation and displeasure,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The TMC, which has held the seat since 2011, won in 2021 by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes, securing more than 50% of the total votes polled.

No voting was required in Lumla AC of Arunachal Pradesh with the seat declared uncontested. Tsering Lhamu, the BJP candidate, was elected unopposed as no other candidate had filed their nomination. Ms. Lhamu is the widow of the MLA whose death necessitated the bypoll.

With PTI inputs