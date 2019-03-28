Bypolls for three TN Assembly constituencies will be held within ‘reasonable period’, EC assures SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday recorded the undertaking given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the by-elections to the vacant Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Tirupparankundram Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu within a “reasonable period”.

The Bench led by Justice S.A. Bobde was hearing a petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party to direct the Election Commission to notify the by-polls and publish the election schedule for the three constituencies.

The DMK claimed it moved the apex court as a “stake holder in democracy”. It said the Election Commission notified by-polls for 18 of the 21 vacant seats to be held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls in the State.

But the court merely accepted the undertaking of the highest poll body, a constitutional authority, and left the finer points of the issue to the ECI’s discretion.

In the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, the election of the AIADMK MLA, A.K.Bose, was challenged by the runner-up DMK candidate P. Saravanan. In the interregnum, Mr. Bose died and the election petition is pending for orders. There is however no stay of conducting elections, the DMK petition said.

In Aravakurichi, AIADMK MLA Senthil Balaji was disqualified by the Speaker along with 17 other M.L.As on September 18, 2017. The Ottapidaram constituency is represented by disqualified AIADMK MLA Sundararaj.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo had on Sunday said by-polls were not scheduled for the Tirupparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi constituencies as election petitions were pending in the Madras High Court.