Bypoll to Odisha Rajya Sabha seat on June 13: Election Commission 

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held on June 13.

The seat fell vacant when Biju Janata Dal MP Subhash Chandra Singh resigned on April 21 after winning the Cuttack Municipal Corporation mayoral election. His term in the Upper House was up to April 2, 2026.

The EC on Thursday announced elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 States, including three from Odisha, to be held on June 10.


