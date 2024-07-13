Bypoll results clear indication of BJP’s decline, say Congress leaders celebrating victory

The Congress, on the heels of the INDIA bloc winning 10 of 13 seats that faced bye-election, on Saturday said that the results once again indicated that the ruling party was on a severe decline and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility was eroding. The BJP could win only two seats.

In all, the Congress won four seats — two seats each in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

By winning two of the three Assembly seats that went for bye-election in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has reclaimed its original tally of 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. This has lifted the cloud of uncertainty looming over the government after a series of desertions during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that the results of the bye-elections in seven States made it clear that the “web of fear and confusion woven by the BJP has been broken”.

“Every class, including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employed people, want to completely destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice. The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and protection of the Constitution,” he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the victory showed that the people have completely rejected the arrogance, misgovernance and negative politics of the BJP.

“This is also strong evidence of the falling political credibility of Modi and Shah,” he said in a post on X.

The party’s general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the results “stand as a resounding victory for democracy and a strong rebuke to the BJP’s divisive politics”. On Himachal Pradesh results, which brought relief to the party, Mr. Venugopal said, “This triumph is a testament to the unwavering faith of the people of Himachal who have rejected the BJP’s politics of horse trading and defections.”

He also branded the results as “the public’s strong disapproval of their (BJP’s) pro-rich, dictatorial politics”. Equally, he said, it was also a rejection of “opportunism” since none of the Congress turncoats who fought on the BJP ticket could win in either Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand. The victory in two seats in Uttarakhand — Badrinath and Mangalur — sent a clear message that the “misuse of religion for political gains, as seen in Ayodhya and now in Badrinath, will not be endorsed by the electorate”, he added.

