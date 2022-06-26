Bypoll results 2022 live updates | BJP leads in 3 seats in Tripura

AAP’s lead over BJP in fifth round of counting reduces to over 1,000 votes in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll

Polling officers carrying sealed EVMs and VVPATs arrive at Pandra Krishi Prangan, converted into a strong room, after completion of Mandar Assembly constituency bypoll, in Ranchi, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP’s lead over BJP in fifth round of counting reduces to over 1,000 votes in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll

Counting of votes is under way on June 26 in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23. Counting began at 8.00 a.m. under multi-tier security cover. At first, postal ballots will be counted and then EVMs opened. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is among the key candidates whose fate will be decided. Tripura has the highest number of four seats — Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. Mr. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as chief minister.

Lok Sabha bypolls were held in Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur seat in Punjab. The other constituencies where assembly bypolls were held were Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand's Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh. The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

It is a crucial test for both the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. The results, which will be declared on Sunday, will reveal if the Samajwadi Party, in spite of its defeat in the Assembly elections, can hold on to its bastions. For the AAP, the elections, coming on the heels of the murder of Sidhu Moosewala which drew allegations of law and order breakdown in the State, will test whether the popularity of the Bhagwant Mann government can withstand the outrage.

11.40 a.m. | Mandar bypoll

In close contest, BJP leads in Mandar bypoll in Jharkhand

BJP candidate Gangotri Kujur was leading marginally as votes were being counted for the Mandar by-election in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Sunday, officials said.

After two rounds of counting, Kujur was leading by 112 votes against her nearest rival of the Congress. She secured 8,041 votes, while Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey got 7,929 votes, they said.

AIMIM-backed Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan got 3,048 votes.- PTI

11.29 a.m. | Rajinder Nagar bypoll

AAP’s lead over BJP in fifth round of counting reduces to over 1,000 votes

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was on Sunday morning leading over his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 1,000 votes at the end of the fifth round of counting of votes for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll.

At the beginning of the counting Pathak was leading with over 1,500 votes but the the lead margin reduced to 1,153 by the end of fifth round as counting of votes began on Sunday morning.

After the fifth round of counting, Mr. Pathak had secured nearly 50% of the votes counted, according to official data shared by authorities.- PTI

11.25 a.m. | Tripura bypoll

BJP leads in 3 seats, Congress in 1

Election staff members with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the counting of votes of the Tripura Assembly by-elections, at a counting centre in Agartala on June 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, were ahead in three seats, while the Congress was leading in one assembly constituency as votes were counted in Tripura.

Mr. Saha was leading in the Town Bardowali seat by 4,363 votes after six rounds of counting. He has got 12,556, while his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress secured 8,193 votes, as per data provided by the Election Commission.

In the Agartala seats, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barma was leading by 3,202 votes after eight rounds of counting. He secured 17,241 votes, while Ashok Sinha of the BJP got 14,039 votes.

The CPI(M) was trailing in its traditional bastion of Jubarajnagar to the BJP. After eight rounds of counting, BJP candidate Malina Debnath was leading by 4,320. She secured 18,381 votes, while her nearest candidate Shailendra Chandra Nath of the CPI(M) got 14,061 votes.

The BJP was leading in Surma as well with its candidate Swapna Das ahead by 1,806 votes after two rounds of counting. She got 4,457 votes, while CPI(M)‘s Anjan Das secured 2,651 votes.- PTI

10.50 a.m. | Sangrur bypoll

SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann continues to lead

Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leading with 4,831 votes by securing 1,35,700 votes till 10:40am. Gurmail Singh of ruling Aam Aadmi Party is trailing and has got 1,30,869 votes, according to Election Commission of India.- Vikas Vasudeva

10:45 am | Uttar Pradesh

SP candidates leading in Rampur and Azamgarh

The Samajwadi Party candidates were leading in both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting for which began Sunday morning. According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of over 9,987 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP.

In Azamgarh, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav is leading by 4,917 votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, his nearest rival. BSP’s Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner. - PTI

10:20 am | Rajinder Nagar bypoll

AAP’s Durgesh Pathak leads in first round of counting

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was leading the tally over his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 1,500 votes in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll, as counting of votes began on Sunday morning.

After the first round of counting, Mr. Pathak had secured nearly 64% of the votes counted, according to official data shared by authorities. Mr. Bhatia was behind him with 32.26% share of the votes counted in the first round.

Congress candidate Prem Lata was trailing with a meagre 2.09% vote share, according to the official data. - PTI

10:20 am | Uttar Pradesh

SP candidate leading in Rampur, BJP ahead in Azamgarh

The Samajwadi Party candidate was leading in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJP nominee was ahead in Azamgarh, counting for which began Sunday morning.

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja is leading by over 767 votes in Rampur while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ is leading by a margin of 2,117 votes from BSP’s Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali.

The SP’s Dharmendra Yadav is at the third spot. - PTI

10:20 am | Sangrur bypoll

Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, for which counting began on Sunday morning, according to initial trends.

Mr. Mann, a former MP, is leading by a margin of 856 votes from his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, the trends indicated. Counting of votes for the bypoll to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab began Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements. - PTI

10:15 am | Uttar Pradesh

Counting of votes under way for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls

Counting of votes for the bypolls to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is under way on Sunday amid tight security. The counting process started at 8 a.m.

In Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav got into an argument with security personnel over alleged denial of entry in the strongroom. Mr. Yadav alleged that “an attempt is being made to change EVMs and that is why he was not allowed entry inside.” The SP leader was later allowed inside.

Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Anurag Arya said those entitled were allowed entry after “frisking”. “There was some confusion. Now he (Dharmendra Yadav) is inside and counting is going on smoothly,” the SP said.

The two constituencies voted on June 23, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43% and Rampur 41.39%. - PTI

10:15 am | Mandar

Counting on for Mandar bypoll in Jharkhand

Counting of votes for the by-election to the Mandar Assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district started at 8 a.m. on Sunday amid tight security, a senior official said. Over 61.25% of about 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election, held on June 23, he said. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case. - PTI

10:15 am | Sangrur

Counting of votes begins for Sangrur LS bypolls

Counting of votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls got underway at 8 a.m. Sunday amid tight security arrangements. The Lok Sabha seat had gone to poll on June 23, recording a low turnout of 45.30%.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the State Assembly elections earlier this year. Mr. Mann, who is the state’s chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections. - PTI

10:15 am | Tripura

Counting under way for Tripura bypolls amid tight security

Counting of votes was under way for the by-elections to the four assembly seats in Tripura on Sunday amid tight security, officials said. The counting began at 8 a.m. for the bypolls to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats, held on June 23, they said.

The votes were being counted across three centres, they added. Over 78% of total 1,89,032 people had cast their votes in the elections. Twenty-two candidates are in the fray. - PTI

June 26

Lok Sabha bypolls a crucial test for AAP, SP

The BJP is particularly hopeful of winning the Rampur seat, considering it has equal number of both Hindu and Muslim voters. It has fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Mr. Khan, is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur.

June 26

Counting of votes under way in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly seats

