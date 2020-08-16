Byju’s biggest online quiz for school students to be held

CHENNAI

16 August 2020 18:59 IST

30,000-plus schools in the country expected to participate in the event

Byju’s will be organising one of the biggest school online quizzes with more than 30,000-plus schools in the country expected to participate in the event. The online quiz Discovery School Super League (DSSL) would see more than one crore students participate through the DSSL app. Top teams from each State would be selected for the television round which would also be conducted remotely.

The quiz, open for students in the age group from 8 to 16 years, would have to do four preparatory tests and would have no entry fee. After a rigorous selection process, the top teams would qualify for a six-episode TV quiz show. The winning team of the DSSL would fly to NASA with all expenses paid.

Students could participate in the DSSL 2020 online quiz by downloading the app onelink.to/3fdzvw available on the Android and iOS platforms.

