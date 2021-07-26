BYJU’S acquires Singapore-based Great Learning for 600 million U. S. Dollars

To invest 1 billion U. S. Dollars in professional upskilling and life-long learning space

BYJU’S edtech platform has acquired Singapore-based Great Learning which focuses on professional and higher education, in a deal valued at 600 million U. S. Dollars.

The company on Monday said it would invest another 400 million U. S. Dollars, making a total commitment of 1 billion U. S. Dollars in the professional upskilling and life-long learning space.

“With this acquisition, BYJU's would expand its offerings beyond the K12 and test prep segments”, said the company in a statement.

“Great Learning would continue to operate as an independent entity of the BYJU’S group under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Mr. Mohan Lakhamraju and co-founders, Mr. Hari Nair and Mr. Arjun Nair. The company would also accelerate its organic and inorganic growth in India and overseas”, it further said.

Mr. Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO, BYJU’S said, “Great Learning is a professional education company and this partnership expands our reach into this new segment.''

Mr. Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, said, “ As higher education moves online, we will leverage our joint strengths in technology, content, pedagogy and instructors to create unparalleled learning opportunities at affordable prices for everyone.”