Byelections held peacefully in U.P., Bihar and Odisha

December 05, 2022 - Ghaziabad/Patna

The byelection in one Lok Sabha and three Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh passed off peacefully on Monday, amid Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) charging the BJP government of using the administration to keep the voting percentage down in pockets of their influence – particularly in Rampur where only around 32% voters cast their franchise. While 51.8% of voters cast their vote in Mainpuri, Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar saw a voting percentage of 56.6% till 6 p.m. The BJP called the allegations of the Opposition a move to distract people from their impending defeat.

With the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) keeping out, the byelection saw a direct contest between the SP-RLD alliance and the BJP in Mainpuri, Khatauli, and Rampur.

More than the BJP, which has fought the bypoll with all its might, the contest will test the credibility of the SP as the main Opposition party in the State as Mainpuri and Rampur have been its traditional bastions and Khatauli has been a stronghold of RLD in the past.

Shivpal Yadav, president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party who patched up with his nephew SP president Akhilesh Yadav, before the poll, said, “Our supporters had to face harassment as officials tried to keep the voting percentage down which doesn’t match with Election Commission’s stated objective. Still, voters came out in large numbers and cast their vote as a tribute to Netaji.”

The election in Mainpuri was necessitated after the demise of Mulayam Singh and the party has fielded his daughter-in-law and former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, ostensibly to keep the family together. The BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a protégé of Mr. Yadav. Despite the election being billed as a battle to save the legacy of Mulayam Singh, the voting percentage remained slightly lower than the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In Rampur Sadar, where the voting percentage plummeted by more than 20% in comparison to the Assembly election earlier this year, SP MLA Abdullah Azam got into a spat with Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh, alleging the police were not allowing voters belonging to a particular community to vote by creating an atmosphere of fear. Earlier, the party candidate had demanded that the election be held under the watch of the Army. His mother and former MLA Tanzeen Fatima described the poll as a joke and said the polling booths seemed to have turned into sites of mourning. The party tweeted videos of women alleging they were not allowed to cast votes by administration.

The district administration denied the charge and asked the SP leaders to approach the Election Commission if they had any grievances.

In Khatauli, where RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is taking on Rajkumari Saini, spouse of BJP MLA Vikram Saini whose conviction led to the bypoll, RLD supporters claimed they fought the election against the alliance of the ruling party and the local administration. “Still, the hand pump (RLD symbol) worked like tubewell today,” said RLD spokesperson Rohit Agarwal.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters that those who used to fight elections with dhanbal and bahubal (money power and strongmen) were finding faults when free and fair polls were being held.

Manish Shukla, BJP spokesperson admitted the low voting percentage was a matter of concern but held the SP responsible for the low turnout as the party leadership left the constituency “orphaned” and it seemed the voter felt “unenthusiastic” about the party candidate.

Bihar’s Kurhani clocks 53%

With 53% polling recorded by 5 p.m., bypoll in the Kurhani Assembly constituency in north Bihar passed off peacefully on Monday. BJP and JD(U) were locked in a direct contest against each other after snapping ties in August this year.

Long queues of women and young voters were seen since morning at all the 320 polling booths where as many as 13 candidates were in the fray. Candidates of the Vikashil Insaan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Shanai, who is also known as ‘Son of Mallah’ and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Neelabh Kumar and Mohd. Ghulam Murtaza respectively, had made the battle tough for both the JD(U) and BJP candidates. Both BJP and JD(U) leaders, meanwhile, claimed that they would win the seat.

Earlier on December 2, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had jointly campaigned for the JD(U) candidate Manoj Kushwaha while senior State BJP leaders too were on the campaign trail there.

80% turnout in Odisha’s Padampur

In other byelections, more than 80% voters exercised their franchise in Odisha’s Padampur, where the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), under pressure after its loss in the previous byelection in the State, had fielded Barsha Singh Bariha against the BJP’s Pradip Purohit.

In Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar election, nearly 70% votes were polled till 5.30 p.m. The Congress has fielded the late MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma’s son Anil Kumar against former MLA Ashok Kumar, the BJP candidate.

In Chhattisgarh, the Bhanupratappur Assembly seat witnessed 64.86% voter turnout. BJP candidate Brahmanand Netam and Congress nominee Savitri Mandavi cast their votes in Kaswahi and Telgara polling booths respectively.