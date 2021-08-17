Byelection for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat on Sept. 13

The seat fell vacant with the death of AIADMK MP A. Mohammedejan on March 23.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the byelection schedule for a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu that fell vacant with the death of AIADMK MP A. Mohammedjan on March 23.

The polling and counting of votes would be held on September 13 and filing of nominations would be from August 24 to August 31, it said.

COVID-19 safety protocols would be followed for the poll process, it said and asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to appoint a senior officer to make sure the instructions were implemented.