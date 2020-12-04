By when will every Indian get free COVID-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when every Indian would get free COVID-19 vaccine.
His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting to be convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.
“In today’s all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine,” he said on Twitter.
Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.
