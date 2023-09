September 03, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In an interview with PTI on September 3, ahead of the G 20 summit in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India will be a developed nation by 2047. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life.”

Assuring that the world is changing from a GDP-centric view to a human-centric one, PM Modi said, “India playing role of catalyst. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ can also be guiding principle for the welfare of world.