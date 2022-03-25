By 2040, line between private and public security will blur: MHA Senior Security Adviser  

K. Vijay Kumar says for the sake of national security ‘we have to align and work together’

By 2040, the line between private and public security would blur and there would hardly be any difference between the two, according to Senior Security Adviser in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) K Vijay Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said on Friday that the resources of public security would be used by the private sector in future and for the sake of national security “we have to align and work together.”

He was speaking on the occasion of Veterans Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“The security forces are associated with the private world in a very conservative and limited way. By 2040, you will find the blurring of private and public security; they will be hardly any difference, your facilities will be shared by private security. Do not be surprised if they are going to give money to the government that this is unoccupied time and land, so why can’t we use it? The security system which they are going to give you will be super sensitive, so there is no way you can say that this is private or public security. For the sake of national security, we have to align and work together,” Mr. Kumar, a former CRPF Director General (DG) said.

Gender agnostic

In future, missions would be gender agnostic, he noted and called for greater participation of women in the force. “I read somewhere that if all the armies are led by women, the way the wars are fought will completely change, the muscle will cease to have its USP,” he observed.

Many police forces had resisted the use of body cameras as sometimes opacity was welcome. “Too much transparency will put you in limelight and problem, such gadgets will make the upkeep of every jawans very costly in future. The per capita maintenance of constables is going to be too high,” he pointed out.

Veterans’ issues

CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh said the Commandant (Welfare) in the CRPF Directorate had been designated as Commandant (Welfare/Veterans) to address all kinds of issues related to veterans. A nodal officer had been designated in all Group Centres to address the issues of next of kin of those killed in line of duty. The nodal officers would also cater to the needs of veterans. For reaching out to the force instantly, a dedicated helpline (011-24369541) had been started at the CRPF Directorate.

The DG also informed that hospitals of all formations have been directed to provide free medical consultation and first-aid to all veterans and their dependents.