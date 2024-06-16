ADVERTISEMENT

By 2030, Centre plans to reduce fuel consumption in India by 50%, says Pralhad Joshi

Updated - June 16, 2024 12:25 am IST

Published - June 16, 2024 12:19 am IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public District, New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that the union government had planned to reduce the fuel consumption in the country by 50% by 2030 through increasing the share of new and renewable energy

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi plants a sapling in Hubballi on June 14, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Addressing a gathering after launching ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (one sapling in mother’s name) campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that the country had planned to reduce vehicle emissions through new and renewable energy.

The Union Minister said extreme weather conditions like drought and floods in the country were the results of environmental imbalance and it was everyone’s duty to protect nature.

Mr. Joshi called on everyone to plant a sapling in their mother’s name in response to the call given by the Prime Minister and he also planted a sapling in his mother’s name. Every citizen should actively participate in the campaign and thereby contribute towards environment conservation, he said.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and various BJP leaders were present.

