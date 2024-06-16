GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

By 2030, Centre plans to reduce fuel consumption in India by 50%, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public District, New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that the union government had planned to reduce the fuel consumption in the country by 50% by 2030 through increasing the share of new and renewable energy

Updated - June 16, 2024 12:25 am IST

Published - June 16, 2024 12:19 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi plants a sapling in Hubballi on June 14, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi plants a sapling in Hubballi on June 14, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that the Centre had planned to reduce the fuel consumption in the country by 50% by 2030 through increasing the share of new and renewable energy.

Addressing a gathering after launching ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (one sapling in mother’s name) campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that the country had planned to reduce vehicle emissions through new and renewable energy.

The Union Minister said extreme weather conditions like drought and floods in the country were the results of environmental imbalance and it was everyone’s duty to protect nature.

Mr. Joshi called on everyone to plant a sapling in their mother’s name in response to the call given by the Prime Minister and he also planted a sapling in his mother’s name. Every citizen should actively participate in the campaign and thereby contribute towards environment conservation, he said.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and various BJP leaders were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.