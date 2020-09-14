‘Busy with peacocks’, says Rahul in dig at PM over rise in COVID cases

Rahul Gandhi. File photo

New Delhi

14 September 2020 16:32 IST

Mr. Gandhi has been critical of the government over the handling of the COVID crisis and accused it of failing to tackle the situation. The government has dismissed all such claims in the past.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government had asked people to become “aatmanirbhar” which means they should save their lives themselves as the prime minister was “busy with peacocks”.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi said coronavirus infections will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases the 10 lakh mark.

“Unplanned lockdown is the product of one person’s ego and because of it coronavirus has spread throughout the country,” he said in the tweet in Hindi.

“Modi government said become ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient) which means save your life yourself because the PM is busy with peacocks,” Mr. Gandhi added in a clear reference to a recent video showing the Prime Minister feeding peacocks.

The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her travel to the US for a routine medical check-up.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh on Monday with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day as the death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 people succumbing to the infection.