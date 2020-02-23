Maternal uncle of Kafeel Khan shot dead

LUCKNOW

23 February 2020 16:21 IST

A case for murder and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the two.

The maternal uncle of Gorakhpur-based doctor Kafeel Khan was shot dead in the East Uttar Pradesh city late on Saturday, police said.

Dr. Khan is lodged in Mathura jail, booked under the National Security Act for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Identified as Nusratullah Warsi, the businessman was shot at around 10:35 pm on Saturday, said Gorakhpur SP (city) Dr. Kaustubh.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family, an FIR was lodged at the Rajghat police station against two persons, Anil Sonkar and Imamuddin Siddiqui. The family alleged that the two persons shared an animosity with Mr. Warsi over money and property.

Prima facie, “The two persons suspected by his family had money and land dispute” with him, said the officer.

Adeel Khan, brother of Dr. Khan, said he was now worried about the safety of other family members. After meeting Dr. Kafeel in Mathura jail on Sunday, Mr. Adeel said the suspended doctor had expressed concerns about his family’s security. “He was very disturbed to hear about his mamu’s [maternal uncle] murder,” said Mr. Adeel.

“Our family should get security. Dr. Kafeel should get better security in jail,” he told The Hindu.

In an earlier incident, Dr. Kafeel’s younger brother Kashif Jameel was grievously wounded after being shot thrice in June 2018.