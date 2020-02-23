Businessman shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

A person reported to be the maternal uncle of Gorakhpur-based doctor Kafeel Khan was shot dead in the East Uttar Pradesh city late on Saturday, police said.

Dr. Khan is lodged in Mathura jail, booked under the National Security Act for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Identified as Nusratullah Warsi, the businessman was shot at around 10:35 pm on Saturday, said Gorakhpur SP (city) Dr. Kaustubh.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family, an FIR was lodged at the Rajghat police station against two persons, Anil Sonkar and Imamuddin Siddiqui. The family alleged that the two persons shared an animosity with Mr. Warsi over money and property.

Prima facie, “The two persons suspected by his family had money and land dispute” with him, said the officer.

A case for murder and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the two.

However, Dr. Khan’s family is yet to independently confirm if the victim was related to him.