ED arrests businessman in AgustaWestland case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a businessman, Anoop Gupta, in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

The accused was produced before a special court that sent him to five-day ED custody.

The agency has alleged that €70 million were routed through a web of entities set up in different countries to pay bribes to bag the deal for supply of 12 helicopters.

According to the ED, Tunisia-based IDS Information Technology and Engineering Sarl had received €24.37 million from AgustaWestland. From there, €12.4 million was transferred to Interstellar Technologies Limited, Mauritius, and several other entities.

Among the intermediaries was allegedly one Dubai-based Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading LLC, incorporated by KRBL DMCC (Dubai) in 2007. Mr. Gupta was a director of KRBL DMCC, a subsidiary of KRBL Limited.

He was also allegedly the joint managing director of KRBL Limited.

