Bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, nine killed

28 October 2021 12:52 IST

A mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on October 28, leaving nine passengers dead and 15 others injured, officials said.

The mini bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area, they said.

The bus broke into pieces as it fell into the gorge.

While eight persons died on the spot, another person succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Seven of the injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment while others are being taken to the GMC in Doda, they said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“Learnt about tragic road accident near Thatri,#Doda. Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Sh Vikas Sharma”, Mr. Singh said in tweet.

Whatever further assistance required will be provided, he said.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted Mr. Modi's condolence message, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest." He also announced ₹50,000 each for the injured.