Bulli bai app ‘founder and curator’ sent to judicial custody

Niraj Bishnoi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mumbai

31 January 2022 22:37 IST

Niraj Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 20 from Assam and brought to Mumbai

Niraj Bishnoi, alleged founder and prime accused in the Bulli BaiAppcase, was sent to judicial custody on Monday by a Mumbai court.

The app wascurated to ‘auction’ Muslim women after doctoring their photographs.A probe showed that over a hundred women’s names and photographs were fed into the app’s code.Mr. Bishnoi, 21, an engineering student, was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 20 from Assam and brought to Mumbai.

Advertising

Advertising

All the accused arrested by the Mumbai Cyber Crime cell — Bishnoi, Vishal Jha, 21 from Bengaluru; Shweta Singh, 19, and Mayank Rawat, 21, from Uttarakhand; Aumkareshwar Thakur and Niraj Singh, 28, from Odisha — are in judicial custody.

Mr. Bishnoi is reported to have been hacking and defacing Indian and Pakistani websites since the age of 15.

‘Bulli Bai app | Niraj Bishnoi — a radicalised lone wolf

All the accused haveadmitted that the Bulli Bai App was created by Twitter accounts @giyu84, @giyu44, @giyu94 and they used the GitHub platform to set it up. Police informed the court that the accused had multiple accounts on Twitter, Gmail and Instagram. Investigation by the Mumbai police revealed that Jha, Rawat and Shweta Singh used Twitter handles like Khalsa Supremaci, Jatinder Singh Bhullar, Harpal and Sage with the intention of breaching peace and creating animosity among religious groups.

Also read: Bulli Bai app case accused Niraj Bishnoi was aloof and self-taught, say parents

All the accused were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (insulting religious beliefs), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.