Bulldozer victims seek compensation even as Jamiat hails Supreme Court verdict

Though the main petitioner, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, termed the Supreme Court judgment against bulldozer demolitions “a historic verdict” which “set a template for the future”, some of the victims, who were intervention petitioners in the case, expressed their disappointment and demanded compensation.

Senior leaders of the Jamiat expressed satisfaction with the judgment, reiterating the long fight for justice. “The court has confirmed everything we have been saying. The apex court has stated that demolishing someone’s house with a bulldozer is not a punishment but a crime. It has also clarified that the government cannot act as a judge; only the judiciary has the authority to determine what is legal or illegal. Since the beginning of the bulldozer actions, we have maintained that if someone commits a crime, punishment should not be meted out to their family members. The court has also echoed this in its ruling,” said Arshad Madani, president of one of the factions of Jamiat.

Mahmood Madani, who heads the other faction, spoke on similar lines, stating: “It is a significant step towards safeguarding the rule of law and the fundamental rights of citizens. This verdict sends a clear message to those who undermine justice. It reminds us that the power to declare someone guilty lies solely with the judiciary, not the administration. The government and its officials, who acted as courts, demolishing people’s properties, must understand that such unlawful actions are unacceptable. This ruling is a victory for justice, and we hope it will serve as a lesson to all authorities.”

‘Job half done’

However, Rashid Khan of Udaipur and Mohammed Hussain of Ratlam, victims of the so-called bulldozer action on the properties of the minorities and marginalised sections, expressed dissatisfaction with the apex court’s judgment. They want compensation to rebuild their houses and punishment for those responsible for the demolition. Mr. Khan and Mr. Hussain were helped in their legal struggle by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, whose Jaipur-based representative told The Hindu, “We are happy with the victory. But it is a job half done. We will fight for compensation.”

“It is an incomplete victory. What is there to celebrate? I am still living under a plastic and tarpaulin roof. Nobody is ready to give me a house on rent,” Mr. Hussain told The Hindu. “We had set great hopes with the court. Now the court has declared demolitions illegal, but it has not thought of giving compensation to those who have suffered. Where do I knock for compensation? At the time of demolition, the authorities did not give me even a day to pick up my stuff but when it comes to compensation for the family, I have got nothing after months-long struggle.” he says. Mr. Hussain is a daily wager in Madhya Pradesh and is the sole bread winner of his family.

The story of Mr. Khan is similar. His house was demolished in Udaipur after the son of his tenant was accused of stabbing a Hindu classmate. “I am happy with the judgment, but it seems like a half victory. The court has pronounced bulldozer demolitions illegal, but it has not given me any compensation. I am a tempo driver. How do I gather money to rebuild my house when there is no compensation? What was my fault? I stand where I was after the demolition,” rues 60-year-old Mr. Khan.

The victims’ sentiments of half victory were reiterated by Mr. Mahmood Madani, who said, “Compensation should be provided to all those whose properties were demolished without proper legal procedure.”

