Bull sterilisation plan in M.P. draws flak

An official says there are an estimated 12 lakh unproductive bulls in the State

Grappling with the issue of the rising number of “nikrisht sando” (unproductive bull), the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to bring down their growing population through sterilisation.

However, the BJP government’s decision has drawn backlash both from its own leaders and the Opposition. “In view of the continuing rise in the population of ‘nikrisht saand’ in the State, a sterilisation campaign beginning October 4 to October 23, 2021, will be organised,” said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy in its order issued on September 22. It will be done free of cost. There are an estimated 12 lakh unproductive bulls in the State, an official said. The cattle one sees on roads, highways and sometimes raiding crops in villages are mostly male calves or cows that stop milking. Most of them are abandoned by their owners and illegal diaries after they cease to be of any economic value.

Though there had been multiple government efforts, there were reports of starving bulls, cows and calves in different parts of the State.

The previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government’s ‘model gaushala’ scheme came to an end with the fall of his government.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was unable to release funds to develop model gaushalas.

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh objected to the sterilisation campaign and is said to have spoken to Mr. Chauhan and Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel.

“This is not the first time such a decision has been taken. Even outside Madhya Pradesh, several municipalities and local bodies conduct sterilisation campaigns from time to time,” said Rajnish Agarwal, State BJP spokesperson.

The Congress, too, has demanded immediate cancellation of the order.