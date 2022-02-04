Budget Session | Ultraviolet tech to mitigate spread of virus in Parliament

New Delhi

04 February 2022 08:07 IST

Radiation technology from CSIR installed in LS, Central Hall: Minister

Radiation technology to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been installed in the Parliament building, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Thursday. However, the Minister urged members to continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Minister said the Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) technology, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been installed in Lok Sabha and Central Hall chambers to mitigate the airborne transmission of the coronavirus.

Speaking soon after the Question Hour, Mr. Singh thanked Speaker Om Birla for granting permission for the technology.

Rajasthan REET scam

Three Lok Sabha members from Rajasthan also raised the alleged scam in conducting of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) in the House and demanded a CBI probe into it, claiming large scale anomalies.

BJP MP Rajyavaradhan Singh Rathore alleged there has been no appointment for the posts of teachers in Rajasthan for the last four years but a big scam has taken place in conducting REET. He said that several lakh youths had applied for 31,000 teachers posts but massive cheating has taken place in the exam and sought immediate action.

BJP MP Jaskaur Meena said REET exams should be cancelled immediately and a probe should be ordered through the CBI. Another Rajasthan MP, Hanuman Beniwal, echoed her in demanding a CBI probe.

Railways jobs row

Before the Rajasthan MPs raised REET exam issue, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to the violence that took place in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh following protests by railway jobs aspirants.

He said the applicants tried to bring to the notice of the authorities their concerns through non-violent means but none took note, resulting in violence in the two States.

“For 35,000 jobs, 1.25 crore youths applied. We can well imagine the situation of unemployment in the country and the government must take action on it,”Mr Chowdhury said.