Budget Session to start from January 31

January 13, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The Union Budget is likely to be held on February 1, to be presented by the Union Finance Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian parliament building. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Budget Session 2023 of the Parliament will start on January 31, and will continue till April 6, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi announced on January 13.

“Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items”, Mr. Joshi said in a Tweet.

“During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments,” he Tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithataman on December 16 indicated that her forthcoming Budget will continue to push growth on the back of public spending as she said it will “follow the spirit” of earlier Budgets.

Ms. Sitharaman, scheduled to present her fifth straight Budget on February 1 for the fiscal starting April, had unveiled a massive public spending programme to support the economy, emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the fifth budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Ms. Sitharaman, and the last full budget before the general elections slated in April-May 2024.

