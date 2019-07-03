Parliament proceedings live | RS to hold discussion on need for electoral reforms

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is set to introduce the The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha today, while Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move the The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan will also move a motion for election to 10 All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospitals.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is set to introduce the The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The House will also hold a short duration discussion on the need for election reforms.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

Speak Om Birla is in the Chair in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal handles several questions regarding rail connectivity, passenger safety, modernising of trains, maintenance of trains, revamp of stations and more.

My. Goyal talks about corporatisation of Railways, to the ire of some members of the House. "Congress tried to privatise Railways, we are trying to corporatise it," he says. Much of what he speaks is drowned out by the disruption caused by some members of the House.

11 am

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Question Hour begins in the LS, while papers are laid on the table in Rajya Sabha.

MoS Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan moves several motions in Rajya Sabha -- Motion to constitute Committee of both the Houses to be called the ‘Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs); Motion for nominate seven Members from Rajya Sabha to associate with the Committee on Public Accounts of the Lok Sabha; Motion for election to the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The ayes have it for all the motions, but the sound is not enough for Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. "Have you all not had breakfast?" he asks the House.

Rajya Sabha now discusses Matters Raised With the Permission of the Chair.

10.45 am

Members of the Left parties protest outside the Parliament, demanding that GST be withdrawn from job works.