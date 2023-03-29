Parliament Budget Session Live | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid loud protests
Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.
March 29, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:11 am IST
Both Houses of Parliament resumed proceedings for the day at 11 a.m. but were soon adjourned amid continued protests.
In the Lok Sabha, MP Bhupender Yadav is expected to introduce the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to move that the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, be taken up for consideration and passing.
On the anvil at the Rajya Sabha are the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, which have been passed by the Rajya Sabha.
This week’s proceedings have taken place under the shadow of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha membership and the Opposition’s demands from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani stock issue. Protests with placards, sloganeering and repeated adjournments have been the order of the day. Budget-related bills have been cleared in both Houses of Parliament without discussion, as Opposition continues its vociferous protests.
March 29, 2023 11:10
Notification: Lok Sabha membership of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal restored
The Lok Sabha secretariat issues a notification to restore the membership of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal on the basis of a stay order from the Kerala High Court on an earlier conviction in a criminal case. Mr Faizal is from the NCP.
March 29, 2023 11:06
Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 p.m.
Amid loud sloganeering demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue, Lok Sabha is adjourned till 12 p.m.
March 29, 2023 11:06
Rajya Sabha adjourned
Proceedings will resume at 2 p.m.
March 29, 2023 11:05
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Members are laying papers on the Table amid loud protests.
March 29, 2023 11:05
Lok Sabha resumes at 11 a.m.
The House sommences at 11 a.m. with Bhartruhari Mahtab presiding. Opposition members raise slogans and gather in the well with placards as Question Hour commences
COMMents
SHARE