Parliament Budget Session Live | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid loud protests

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 29, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Both Houses of Parliament resumed proceedings for the day at 11 a.m. but were soon adjourned amid continued protests.

In the Lok Sabha, MP Bhupender Yadav is expected to introduce the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to move that the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, be taken up for consideration and passing.

On the anvil at the Rajya Sabha are the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, which have been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

This week’s proceedings have taken place under the shadow of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha membership and the Opposition’s demands from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani stock issue. Protests with placards, sloganeering and repeated adjournments have been the order of the day. Budget-related bills have been cleared in both Houses of Parliament without discussion, as Opposition continues its vociferous protests.