Parliament Budget Session Live | Protests in Parliament continue, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar felicitates the women who have won four gold medals in the World Boxing Championships held recently in New Delhi. The medal-winning athletes are Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora
- March 28, 2023 11:10Rajya Sabha Chair felicitates gold-winning women boxers
- March 28, 2023 11:05Rajya Sabha resumes at 11 am
- March 28, 2023 11:04Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.
The Lower House has been adjourned as soon as proceedings began. Congress MPs wearing black as a mark of protest throw papers at the Speaker’s table.
