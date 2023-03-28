HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session Live | Protests in Parliament continue, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 28, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition members wear black, throw papers at Chair in Lok Sabha on Tuesday morning.

Issues of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha membership and Opposition’s demands from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani stock issue continued to hamper proceedings in the Parliament on Tuesday. Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. without undertaking any legislative business.

On the anvil today at the Rajya Sabha: Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. In the Lok Sabha, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to move that an amendment to the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, be taken into consideration and passed.

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha cleared several money bills and returned them to the Lok Sabha without any discussion, as the Opposition continued to raise slogans and protest. These include the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, J&K Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill, 2023.

  • March 28, 2023 11:10
    Rajya Sabha Chair felicitates gold-winning women boxers

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar felicitates the women who have won four gold medals in the World Boxing Championships held recently in New Delhi. The medal-winning athletes are Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora

  • March 28, 2023 11:05
    Rajya Sabha resumes at 11 am
  • March 28, 2023 11:04
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

    The Lower House has been adjourned as soon as proceedings began. Congress MPs wearing black as a mark of protest throw papers at the Speaker’s table.

