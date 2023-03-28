Parliament Budget Session Live | Protests in Parliament continue, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 28, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Issues of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha membership and Opposition’s demands from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani stock issue continued to hamper proceedings in the Parliament on Tuesday. Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. without undertaking any legislative business.

On the anvil today at the Rajya Sabha: Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. In the Lok Sabha, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to move that an amendment to the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, be taken into consideration and passed.

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha cleared several money bills and returned them to the Lok Sabha without any discussion, as the Opposition continued to raise slogans and protest. These include the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, J&K Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill, 2023.