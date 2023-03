Parliament Budget Session live | Parliament opens to chaos, both Houses adjourned to meet later in the day

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 27, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within a minute of the start of the day’s proceedings as protests in both Houses continued. Members of the Opposition held a strategy meeting earlier today morning, news agency ANI reported.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha membership on Friday, a day after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Surat. The disqualification is expected to have a big impact on the remaining Budget Session proceedings.

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members. With the passage of the Finance Bill, tax proposals announced in the Budget would be passed. The Budget envisages an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the financial year starting April 1.