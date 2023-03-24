Parliament Budget Session updates | Finance Bill being pushed through Lower House amid loud sloganeering

Multiple provision of the Bill have been passed so far as the chair takes the voice vote for the rest as Opposition members engage in loud sloganeering.
- March 24, 2023 12:14Voice vote for Finance Bill being held amid constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha
- March 24, 2023 12:10Finance Minister moves Finance Bill in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has moved the Finance Bill to give effect to the proposals of the central government for the financial year 2023-24.
- March 24, 2023 12:02Lok Sabha resumes, the Speaker has rejected all suspension of business notices
Sloganeering continues in the Lower House as members are laying papers for the day. Opposition members are in the well of the House showing placards and chanting “ Modi Adani Bhai Bhai”.
- March 24, 2023 11:24Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 p.m.
Due to the continuing chaos, Vice President Dhankhar adjourns the Rajya Sabha till 2:30 p..m.
- March 24, 2023 11:23Chairman rejects rule 267 notices, Rajya Sabha in disorder
Rajya Sabha Chairman Mr. Dhankhar receives 14 notices under Rule 267, with members requesting to suspend the day’s business to discuss specific issues. A majority of notices by members urged the House to discuss the need to constitute a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) to probe the Adani stock rout that came after short-seller Hindenburg published its report in January.
The Chair rejects the rule 267 notices, leading to protests from members.
- March 24, 2023 11:19Papers, reports and copy of Appropriation Bill laid on table of Rajya Sabha
Secretary General P.C. Mody, reading a message from the Lok Sabha, states that the Appropriation Bill ( which authorises the government to withdraw ₹102.67 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1.) was passed in the Lower House on March 23. He then lays a copy of the bill on the table in the Rajya Sabha.
- March 24, 2023 11:07Rajya Sabha resumes working at 11 am
The Upper House resumes working with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar presiding
- March 24, 2023 11:07Lok Sabha resumes at 11, adjourned within a minute amid chaos
Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 12 noon as his request to sloganeering MPs goes unheeded
