Parliament Budget Session updates | Finance Bill being pushed through Lower House amid loud sloganeering

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 24, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Lok Sabha adjourned till noon within a minute of resuming today, owing to continuing protests and din. The Rajya Sabha, too, was adjourned to meet at 2:30 p.m. after papers were laid on the table since the House was in disorder.

The Lok Sabha on resuming at 12 p.m. held a voice vote to pass the Finance Bill which was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members. With the passage of the Finance Bill, tax proposals announced in the Budget would be passed. The Budget envisages an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the financial year starting April 1.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up private members’ business as well as a discussion on the working of various ministries.

Yesterday, both Houses saw sloganeering and protests over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and a demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day within a minute of resuming post-lunch, having not transacted any business.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Union Budget without any discussion as the Opposition continued its protests, with members entering the well of the House. The Opposition’s amendments to the government’s spending plan were rejected by voice vote. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and the relevant Appropriation Bills for discussion and voting. The Speaker then applied guillotine and put the Demands for Grants of all Ministries for voting, and they were passed, amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The Budget session resumed on March 13 after a break to review the Budget documents. The second leg is expected to conclude on April 6, 2023.