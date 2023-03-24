HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session updates | Finance Bill being pushed through Lower House amid loud sloganeering

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 24, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tug of war: Proceedings of Lok Sabha getting adjourned amid a protest during the second phase of Budget Session on Thursday. ANI ANI

Tug of war: Proceedings of Lok Sabha getting adjourned amid a protest during the second phase of Budget Session on Thursday. ANI ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha adjourned till noon within a minute of resuming today, owing to continuing protests and din. The Rajya Sabha, too, was adjourned to meet at 2:30 p.m. after papers were laid on the table since the House was in disorder.

The Lok Sabha on resuming at 12 p.m. held a voice vote to pass the Finance Bill which was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members. With the passage of the Finance Bill, tax proposals announced in the Budget would be passed. The Budget envisages an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the financial year starting April 1.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up private members’ business as well as a discussion on the working of various ministries.

Yesterday, both Houses saw sloganeering and protests over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and a demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day within a minute of resuming post-lunch, having not transacted any business.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Union Budget without any discussion as the Opposition continued its protests, with members entering the well of the House. The Opposition’s amendments to the government’s spending plan were rejected by voice vote. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and the relevant Appropriation Bills for discussion and voting. The Speaker then applied guillotine and put the Demands for Grants of all Ministries for voting, and they were passed, amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The Budget session resumed on March 13 after a break to review the Budget documents. The second leg is expected to conclude on April 6, 2023.

  • March 24, 2023 12:14
    Voice vote for Finance Bill being held amid constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha

    Multiple provision of the Bill have been passed so far as the chair takes the voice vote for the rest as Opposition members engage in loud sloganeering.

  • March 24, 2023 12:10
    Finance Minister moves Finance Bill in Lok Sabha

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has moved the Finance Bill to give effect to the proposals of the central government for the financial year 2023-24.

  • March 24, 2023 12:02
    Lok Sabha resumes, the Speaker has rejected all suspension of business notices

    Sloganeering continues in the Lower House as members are laying papers for the day. Opposition members are in the well of the House showing placards and chanting “ Modi Adani Bhai Bhai”.

  • March 24, 2023 11:24
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 p.m.

    Due to the continuing chaos, Vice President Dhankhar adjourns the Rajya Sabha till 2:30 p..m.

  • March 24, 2023 11:23
    Chairman rejects rule 267 notices, Rajya Sabha in disorder

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Mr. Dhankhar receives 14 notices under Rule 267, with members requesting to suspend the day’s business to discuss specific issues. A majority of notices by members urged the House to discuss the need to constitute a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) to probe the Adani stock rout that came after short-seller Hindenburg published its report in January.

    The Chair rejects the rule 267 notices, leading to protests from members.

  • March 24, 2023 11:19
    Papers, reports and copy of Appropriation Bill laid on table of Rajya Sabha

    Secretary General P.C. Mody, reading a message from the Lok Sabha, states that the Appropriation Bill ( which authorises the government to withdraw ₹102.67 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1.) was passed in the Lower House on March 23. He then lays a copy of the bill on the table in the Rajya Sabha.

  • March 24, 2023 11:07
    Rajya Sabha resumes working at 11 am 

    The Upper House resumes working with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar presiding

  • March 24, 2023 11:07
    Lok Sabha resumes at 11, adjourned within a minute amid chaos

    Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 12 noon as his request to sloganeering MPs goes unheeded

Top News Today

