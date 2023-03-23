Parliament Budget Session updates | Logjam continues in the Lok Sabha, adjourned till 2 p.m. today

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 23, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Today, The Lok Sabha is set to take up discussion and voting matters related to the Union Budget, including various supplementary demands for grants. Meanwhile the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up a discussion on the working of several ministries, including the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Railways.

There was no sitting of the House yesterday, on account of Ugadi, Gudi Padva and other festivals across the country. On March 21, the Lok Sabha conducted the first bit of legislative business during the second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament, passing the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023, and the Appropriation Bill (no. 2) 2023. The Rajya Sabha, however, adjourned without undertaking any legislative matters.

The Parliament has been in a deadlock since the start of the Budget Session, with repeated adjournments in both Houses owing to continued protests and sloganeering. While Opposition wants a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue, Treasury benches are adamant in their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about democracy.

The Budget session resumed on March 13 after a break to review the Budget documents. The second leg is expected to conclude on April 6, 2023.