Parliament Budget Session updates | Rajya Sabha to discuss working of ministries, Budget on anvil in Lok Sabha

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 21, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

Parliament resumes at 11 am on Tuesday, March 21, after both Houses were adjourned without the transaction of any legislative business on Monday.

On the list of business at the Rajya Sabha is the discussion on the working of various ministries, including the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Textiles. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, is scheduled to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir budget as well as the Union budget, including the supplementary demands for grants.

The Parliament’s deadlock continued on Monday, with both Houses adjourned over sloganeering and demands for discussion of the Adani issue. While Opposition wants a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue, Treasury benches are adamant in their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about democracy.

So far, the second leg of the Budget Session has failed to transact any major legislative business due to repeated disruptions over the same issues. The Budget session resumed on March 13 after a break to review the Budget documents.