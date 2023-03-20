Parliament Budget Session updates | Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm over Adani issue

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 20, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The Parliament’s deadlock continued on Monday morning, with both Houses adjourned over sloganeering and demands for discussion of the Adani issue. Speaker Om Birla asked Opposition and Treasury Bench members to meet him in his chamber to resolve the deadlock so that House proceedings may continue.

If the Parliament’s logjam resolves today, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss issues pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir budget as well as the Union Budget.

Last week, chaos continued in both Houses of Parliament on Friday over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the Adani issue. Both Houses were adjourned within half an hour of beginning the day’s proceedings on Friday.

So far, the second leg of the Budget Session has failed to transact any major legislative business due to repeated disruptions over Mr. Gandhi’s democracy remarks and the Adani Group issue. The Congress has claimed that the row over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.K. has been created by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue. The ruling party, meanwhile, remains adamant about its demand for an apology from the Congress leader on his remarks.