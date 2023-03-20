HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session updates | Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm over Adani issue

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 20, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs during a protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI03_17_2023_000091A)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs during a protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI03_17_2023_000091A) | Photo Credit: -

The Parliament’s deadlock continued on Monday morning, with both Houses adjourned over sloganeering and demands for discussion of the Adani issue. Speaker Om Birla asked Opposition and Treasury Bench members to meet him in his chamber to resolve the deadlock so that House proceedings may continue.

If the Parliament’s logjam resolves today, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss issues pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir budget as well as the Union Budget.

Last week, chaos continued in both Houses of Parliament on Friday over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the Adani issue. Both Houses were adjourned within half an hour of beginning the day’s proceedings on Friday.

So far, the second leg of the Budget Session has failed to transact any major legislative business due to repeated disruptions over Mr. Gandhi’s democracy remarks and the Adani Group issue. The Congress has claimed that the row over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.K. has been created by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue. The ruling party, meanwhile, remains adamant about its demand for an apology from the Congress leader on his remarks.

  • March 20, 2023 11:15
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering

    The Upper House is adjourned amid protests and chants of “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai”.

  • March 20, 2023 11:11
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

    Speaker Om Birla says to members: “If you want to let me run the House, I will run it. If you wish for the proceedings to not go on, the House is adjourned till 2 pm.

    The Speaker also asked Opposition and Treasury Bench members to meet him in his chamber to solve the deadlock so that House proceedings can carry on.

  • March 20, 2023 11:11
    Several notices received to suspend business of the Upper House

    The Chair informs the House that he has received several notices under Rule 267 to suspend business of the House to discuss of several Adani-related topics, including the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani issue and the government’s role in the promotion of the Adani group. A total of 14 notices were received, nine of which were from the Congress. All are rejected by the Chair.

  • March 20, 2023 11:08
    Lok Sabha Question Hour begins amid sloganeering

    Speaker Om Birla is requesting members to let Question Hour take place, after which those who submit notices as per rules will get to speak in the House.

  • March 20, 2023 11:06
    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11

    The Rajya Sabha resumes at 11 with the usual laying of papers and statements on the table.

Top News Today

