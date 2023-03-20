The Upper House is adjourned amid protests and chants of “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai”.
- March 20, 2023 11:15Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering
- March 20, 2023 11:11Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.
Speaker Om Birla says to members: “If you want to let me run the House, I will run it. If you wish for the proceedings to not go on, the House is adjourned till 2 pm.
The Speaker also asked Opposition and Treasury Bench members to meet him in his chamber to solve the deadlock so that House proceedings can carry on.
- March 20, 2023 11:11Several notices received to suspend business of the Upper House
The Chair informs the House that he has received several notices under Rule 267 to suspend business of the House to discuss of several Adani-related topics, including the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani issue and the government’s role in the promotion of the Adani group. A total of 14 notices were received, nine of which were from the Congress. All are rejected by the Chair.
- March 20, 2023 11:08Lok Sabha Question Hour begins amid sloganeering
Speaker Om Birla is requesting members to let Question Hour take place, after which those who submit notices as per rules will get to speak in the House.
- March 20, 2023 11:06Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11
The Rajya Sabha resumes at 11 with the usual laying of papers and statements on the table.
