Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. “They [BJP] themselves are anti-national. They never took part in India’s freedom movement. And they’re calling others anti-national. They are doing this to deviate from issues of unemployment and inflation. Can Rahul Gandhi ever be anti-national? Are people who debate about democracy anti-national? I condemn JP Nadda’s statement. Why are they not giving Rahul Gandhi a chance to speak in Parliament.”
- March 17, 2023 10:58‘BJP anti-national’: Mallikarjun Kharge attacks ruling party
- March 17, 2023 10:41Notices in Parliament today
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on Adani stocks issue. Similar notices given by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and Syed Naseer Hussain. In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice, seeking a discussion on the issue.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has once again given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the “essence, substance and spirit” of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution.
COMMents
SHARE