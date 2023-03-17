March 17, 2023 10:41

Notices in Parliament today

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on Adani stocks issue. Similar notices given by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and Syed Naseer Hussain. In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has once again given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the “essence, substance and spirit” of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution.