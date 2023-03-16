  • Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on the Adani stock issue. AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have submitted similar notices.
  • Congress’s Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on “the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution”.
  • Dr Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on “worrying trend of declining freedom of speech & expression in the country”.