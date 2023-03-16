Parliament Budget Session live | Logjam continues, both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Opposition, BJP sloganeering

Here are all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 16, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Once again on Thursday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. within minutes of reconvening amid loud sloganeering by BJP and Opposition members.

So far, the second part of the session has failed to transact any major legislative business due to repeated disruptions. While the Congress has accused the Modi government of not allowing the Opposition to raise its demand for a JPC into the Adani issue, the ruling party has been demanding an apology from Mr. Gandhi over his recent comments about Indian democracy in London.

The second leg of the Budget Session resumed on Monday after a month-long recess to review the budget papers.