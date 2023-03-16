Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourns the House till 2 p.m. amid the commotion.
- March 16, 2023 11:06Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.
- March 16, 2023 11:03Rajya Sabha begins amid chants
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have begun amid chants of members demanding an apology from Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments in London.
- March 16, 2023 11:03Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.
Members of the Opposition stormed into the well of the Lower House with placards. The Speaker urged them not to disrupt proceedings, but as protests and sloganeering continued, the House was yet again adjourned within minutes of commencement.
- March 16, 2023 11:01Lok Sabha begins amid chaos
Speaker Om Birla begins the proceedings of the day with an appeal to members to ensure that the House is in order. “I will allow you to raise issues, but go back to your seats and maintain decorum of the House,” Mr. Birla tells protesting MPs.
- March 16, 2023 10:52PM Modi holds meet with top ministers
PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiu and Pralhad Joshi in Parliament today morning.
Meanwhile, leaders from several Opposition parties met at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
- March 16, 2023 10:44Rahul Gandhi in Parliament today amid row over ‘democracy’ remarks
News agency ANI has reported that Congress’s Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament and address media regarding the row over his remarks made in the U.K, which have become a bone of contention between the ruling party and the Opposition.
Over the past few days, the BJP has stepped up attack on Rahul Gandhi, while the Opposition has accused the government of “undermining and weakening” democracy by stalling Parliament.
On Wedensday, the Congress-led Opposition took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. They were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the police did not allow the opposition MPs to march in protest and present their case for a detailed investigation into the issue.
- March 16, 2023 10:44Notice in Parliament today
- Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on the Adani stock issue. AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have submitted similar notices.
- Congress’s Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on “the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution”.
- Dr Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on “worrying trend of declining freedom of speech & expression in the country”.
