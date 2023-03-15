Trinamool Congress MPs held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday morninf over the rising price of LPG cylinders.
March 15, 2023 10:43 - TMC MPs protest in Parliament
March 15, 2023 10:42 - No question of apology: Mallikarjun Kharge
On the BJP’s demand for Rahul Gandhi’s apology, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked PM Narendra Modi, while saying that Mr. Gandhi will not apologise. “That is why there is no question of an apology. We will ask them that you went to so many countries and insulted the culture & humanity of the people here. He (Rahul Gandhi) spoke just on democracy,” Mr. Kharge said.
March 15, 2023 10:41 - No question of apology: Mallikarjun Kharge on uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks
March 15, 2023 10:40 - Notices in Parliament today
- March 15, 2023 10:40Notices in Parliament today
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of Constitution.
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Adani Group issue.
