Parliament Budget Session live updates | Parliament headed for another stormy day as BJP intensifies attack on Rahul Gandhi

Here are all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 15, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

The BJP-Congress slugfest over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.K. is set to continue for the third straight day of the second leg of Budget Session today. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing uproarious sessions in the last two days with the Treasury Benches demanding an apology from him, and the opposition hitting back and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research issue.

The second leg of the Budget Session resumed on Monday after a month-long recess to review the budget papers.s