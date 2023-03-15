HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session live updates | Parliament headed for another stormy day as BJP intensifies attack on Rahul Gandhi

Here are all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 15, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition protesting in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, March 14. (ANI)

The BJP-Congress slugfest over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.K. is set to continue for the third straight day of the second leg of Budget Session today. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing uproarious sessions in the last two days with the Treasury Benches demanding an apology from him, and the opposition hitting back and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research issue.

The second leg of the Budget Session resumed on Monday after a month-long recess to review the budget papers.s

  • March 15, 2023 10:43
    TMC MPs protest in Parliament

    Trinamool Congress MPs held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday morninf over the rising price of LPG cylinders.

  • March 15, 2023 10:42
    No question of apology: Mallikarjun Kharge

    On the BJP’s demand for Rahul Gandhi’s apology, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked PM Narendra Modi, while saying that Mr. Gandhi will not apologise. “That is why there is no question of an apology. We will ask them that you went to so many countries and insulted the culture & humanity of the people here. He (Rahul Gandhi) spoke just on democracy,” Mr. Kharge said.

  • March 15, 2023 10:41
  • March 15, 2023 10:40
  • March 15, 2023 10:40
    Notices in Parliament today

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of Constitution.

    In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Adani Group issue.

