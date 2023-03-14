Parliament Budget Session live updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Opposition uproar

Here are all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 14, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha kicked off on a stormy note on Tuesday as the Speaker was forced to adjourn the House following uproarious scenes. On the contrary, the Rajya Sabha resumed with members congratulating the two Indian teams that won the prestigious Oscars, at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Later in the day, the Lok Sabha will hold a general discussion pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir budget for 2023-24, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay on the table of the Rajya Sabha a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Union Territory. The Upper House is also expected to discuss the working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Textiles.

The second leg of the Budget Session resumed on Monday after a month-long recess amid uproar with the government demanding an apology by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in a speech in London followed by protests by Opposition members.