  1. BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267, seeking JPC probe into Hindenburg report. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the same issue.
  2. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice over the “misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders”.
  3. Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, meanwhile, given adjournment motion notice to hold a discussion on “the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution”.