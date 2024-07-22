Budget Session of new Lok Sabha term begins today

The first day of the first Budget session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament today. The session, expected to be largely devoted to the Budget and financial business allied to this, is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2024-2025 tomorrow; this will be the NDA government’s first Budget after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and Ms. Sitharaman’s seventh Budget presentation.

Ahead of this, the Economic Survey was tabled in both Houses. The Lok Sabha also held a discussion on the preparedness of India’s contingent for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

See all the updates for Day 1 of the Budget session here.

Lok Sabha

Soon after the Lok Sabha convened for the Budget session, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the NEET exam paper leak issue. There is a very serious problem in the country’s exam system and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed everybody except himself for it, he said in the Lower House. “What exactly are you doing to fix this issue at the systemic level?” he asked Mr. Pradhan, who answered queries on the topic during Question Hour.

Other MPs too spoke on the issue of examination paper leaks. The NEET paper leak is one of the biggest scams the country has seen, Congress MP Hibi Eden said. He was cut off midway, and Speaker Om Birla stated that the matter is sub-judice and that the Centre has also brought a Bill related to the issue.

The Economic Survey was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Ms. Sitharaman. Read key takeaways here.

After Zero Hour, the Lok Sabha discussed India’s preparedness for the upcoming Olympic Games— a topic of discussion questioned by the Opposition since the games are only a few days away and the Indian contingent has already left for Paris. “What is the scope of a discussion as a supplementary list of business when teams have already left the country for the Olympics… This is not fair on the part of the government to come up with a topic that is insignificant and irrelevant now because the preparations are over,” N.K. Premachandran said.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda attacked the government over the Wrestling Federation of India sexual harassment row. “Sports and sportspersons have been above politics… We must create infrastructure to protect their future… Our players shouldn’t have to fight the system or their government,” Mr. Hooda said. Bihar RJD MP Abhay Kumar Sinha added, “It is embarrassing that our children who represent India and win medals for the country have to take to the streets and fight for justice in their country.” He also asked the government to ensure that Khelo India reaches every nook and corner of the country and benefits deserving individuals.

Post the discussion, the Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha commenced its proceedings at 11 am. Vice President and Rajya Sabha chair Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed the hope that proceedings of the House would be marked by civil debate and discussions.

Shortly after the start of the day’s business, Opposition MPs sought to discuss the controversy surrounding the Uttar Pradesh Government’s order for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display nameplates. However, the chair disallowed this, and rejected all notices seeking to adjourn the day’s business in the House to discuss the Kanwar Yatra issue.

During Question hour, MPs raised concerns over projects to improve and increase the groundwater level, implementation of the Har Ghar Jal Yojana scheme and boosting the domestic supply of critical minerals.

The Economic Survey was laid on the table of the House In the post-lunch session, following which special mentions were taken up. Matters raised included the recent price hikes in mobile tariff plans, rising airfares for Indian airlines flying to the Gulf and the economic impact of avian flu on duck farmers. Queries relating to the Railways were also raised, with Congress MP Pramod Tiwari requesting that work on the Unchahar- Amethi rail line project be started, and CPI (M) MP Dr. V Sivadasan raising concerns over railway infrastructure in Kannur.

CPI (M) MP Dr. John Brittas requested that the government grant approval for the establishment of an All-India Institute of Medical Science in Kozhikode district in Kerala, while Kartikeya Sharma, an independent MP from Haryana suggested that India develop an indigenised English language test on par with global standardised tests like the IELTS.

The House was adjourned for the day post the special mentions, and shall resume one hour post the presentation of the Union Budget for 2024-2025 by the Finance Minister tomorrow.

- Compiled by Dhriti Mankatalia, Priyali Prakash, Sumeda, Sruthi Darbhamulla and Saptaparno Ghosh.