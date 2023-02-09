Parliament Budget Session live | PM Modi to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Discussion on the Union Budget for 2023-24 will resume in the Lok Sabha on the eighth working day of the ongoing session.

February 09, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Opposition as he replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, he will speak in the Rajya Sabha later today. The PM said the trust reposed by crores of Indians was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations. The Opposition hit back, saying that the PM had failed to respond to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani. The Lok Sabha will, meanwhile, continue the discussion on the Union Budget 2023-24 which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The ongoing session is scheduled to continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a recess. The first few days of the session were virtually washed out over Adani rout. The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations against the business group.