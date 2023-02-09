HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session live | PM Modi to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Discussion on the Union Budget for 2023-24 will resume in the Lok Sabha on the eighth working day of the ongoing session.

February 09, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, Wednesday, February 8. (PTI Photo)

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Opposition as he replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, he will speak in the Rajya Sabha later today. The PM said the trust reposed by crores of Indians was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations. The Opposition hit back, saying that the PM had failed to respond to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani. The Lok Sabha will, meanwhile, continue the discussion on the Union Budget 2023-24 which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The ongoing session is scheduled to continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a recess. The first few days of the session were virtually washed out over Adani rout. The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations against the business group.

  • February 09, 2023 10:16
    Debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha

    The Opposition on Wednesday slammed the Centre on inflation and unemployment as the Lok Sabha began the debate on the Union Budget.

    Initiating the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the government has failed to control inflation. “Every announcement made in the Union Budget was for the benefit of a particular corporate group and there was “nothing for the common people”, Gogoi claimed.

    DMK member T. R. Baalu said allocations for the vulnerable sectors and the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA have been slashed.

    Lok Sabha was, however, adjourned a lack of quorum.

  • February 09, 2023 10:06
    Opposition MPs’ notice in Parliament

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on PM’s foreign travels with Gautam Adani and “consequent benefits received by the Adani Group”.

  • February 09, 2023 10:04
    PM to speak in Rajya Sabha at 2 p.m.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha today. The PM replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Top News Today

