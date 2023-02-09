The Opposition on Wednesday slammed the Centre on inflation and unemployment as the Lok Sabha began the debate on the Union Budget.
Initiating the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the government has failed to control inflation. “Every announcement made in the Union Budget was for the benefit of a particular corporate group and there was “nothing for the common people”, Gogoi claimed.
DMK member T. R. Baalu said allocations for the vulnerable sectors and the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA have been slashed.
Lok Sabha was, however, adjourned a lack of quorum.
