Parliament Budget Session live | Opposition to devise joint strategy ahead of proceedings as session’s first half ends today

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabhya will adjourn for a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The second part of the Budget Session is set to commence on March 13.

February 13, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi February 10. (PTI)

The first part of the Budget Session is likely to end on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition sharpens its attack on the government over the expunction of remarks made by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, suspension of MP Rajani Patil and its demand of an inquiry into the allegations against the Adani group. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of opposition parties to chalk out the strategy in the Upper House today.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi addressed both Houses during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address amid sloganeering on the Hindenburg-Adani row. The Budget Session, which began on January 31, will reconvene on March 1 after a month-long recess to examine the Budget papers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1.

  • February 13, 2023 10:30
    Mallikarjun Kharge calls Opposition meeting to chalk out floor strategy

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of “like-minded” opposition parties. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Mr. Kharge’s office at Parliament before the start of the business on Monday morning. The meeting is believed to be called to chalk out the strategy of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

  • February 13, 2023 10:28
    Notice on Indo-China border issue

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Indo-China border situation.

  • February 13, 2023 10:28
    Legislative business today

    Rajya Sabha to take up Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill

    Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the Scheduled Tribes list in Chhattisgarh. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last year.

    Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha

    Union Minister Kiren Rijijy to move that the Bill to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment be taken into consideration.

