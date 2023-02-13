Parliament Budget Session live | Opposition to devise joint strategy ahead of proceedings as session’s first half ends today

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabhya will adjourn for a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The second part of the Budget Session is set to commence on March 13.

February 13, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

The first part of the Budget Session is likely to end on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition sharpens its attack on the government over the expunction of remarks made by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, suspension of MP Rajani Patil and its demand of an inquiry into the allegations against the Adani group. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of opposition parties to chalk out the strategy in the Upper House today.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi addressed both Houses during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address amid sloganeering on the Hindenburg-Adani row. The Budget Session, which began on January 31, will reconvene on March 1 after a month-long recess to examine the Budget papers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1.