Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of “like-minded” opposition parties. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Mr. Kharge’s office at Parliament before the start of the business on Monday morning. The meeting is believed to be called to chalk out the strategy of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
- February 13, 2023 10:30Mallikarjun Kharge calls Opposition meeting to chalk out floor strategy
- February 13, 2023 10:28Notice on Indo-China border issue
Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Indo-China border situation.
- February 13, 2023 10:28Legislative business today
Rajya Sabha to take up Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the Scheduled Tribes list in Chhattisgarh. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last year.
Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Kiren Rijijy to move that the Bill to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment be taken into consideration.
