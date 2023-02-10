HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session live | Both Houses to resume discussion on Union Budget

Several private members’ Bills are likely to be introduced in Parliament on Friday.

February 10, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV)

The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) | Photo Credit: ANI

Parliament will resume the debate on the Union Budget 2023-24 on Friday as the Opposition persists with its demand for an inquiry into the allegations against the Adani Group. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, saying he was ready to take on any allegations against him and his government. He, however, did not specifically acknowledge the allegations related to the Adani group and the Central government’s silence on the Hindenburg report’s accusations. Sloganeering continued throughout the PM’s reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for President Droupadi Murmu’s address.

The Adani issue has dominated the proceedings of the Budget Session so far, with the opposition parties demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations against the group. The session will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a recess.

  • February 10, 2023 10:25
    What PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition, saying that the keechad (dirt) flung against him would actually help the kamal (lotus) to grow, referring to the BJP’s election symbol.

    The PM defended his government against the Opposition’s allegation that the BJP was undermining federal values. Attacking the Congress record on using Article 356 to dismiss State governments of regional parties, the PM said he supports cooperative, competitive federalism.

    Targetting first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Modi said none of his descendants used the Nehru surname. During the Congress regimes, Raj Bhavans were functioning as Congress offices, he said, declaring that he was there to work for the country while the Opposition was playing politics.

  • February 10, 2023 10:13
    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to continue debate on Union Budget 2023-24

    Both Houses of Parliament will resume the discussion on Union Budget 2023-24 on Friday, as per listed buisness of the day. On Thursday, the Opposition labelled the Union Budget a missed opportunity to launch a frontal attack on poverty and unemployment in the country. Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saugata Roy termed the Budget “anti-farmer, anti-poor and anti-rural”. “The Budget has exposed the farmers to the vagaries of the global markets and rendered the economy of agriculture even more fragile,” the Trinamool leader said.

