Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition, saying that the keechad (dirt) flung against him would actually help the kamal (lotus) to grow, referring to the BJP’s election symbol.
The PM defended his government against the Opposition’s allegation that the BJP was undermining federal values. Attacking the Congress record on using Article 356 to dismiss State governments of regional parties, the PM said he supports cooperative, competitive federalism.
Targetting first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Modi said none of his descendants used the Nehru surname. During the Congress regimes, Raj Bhavans were functioning as Congress offices, he said, declaring that he was there to work for the country while the Opposition was playing politics.
