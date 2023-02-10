Parliament Budget Session live | Both Houses to resume discussion on Union Budget

Several private members’ Bills are likely to be introduced in Parliament on Friday.

February 10, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Parliament will resume the debate on the Union Budget 2023-24 on Friday as the Opposition persists with its demand for an inquiry into the allegations against the Adani Group. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, saying he was ready to take on any allegations against him and his government. He, however, did not specifically acknowledge the allegations related to the Adani group and the Central government’s silence on the Hindenburg report’s accusations. Sloganeering continued throughout the PM’s reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for President Droupadi Murmu’s address.

The Adani issue has dominated the proceedings of the Budget Session so far, with the opposition parties demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations against the group. The session will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings and a recess.