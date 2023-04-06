Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that a Tiranga march will be carried out from Parliament to Vijay Chowk where Opposition MPs will hold a press conference and all that transpired during the budget session would be put before the people. Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal said the ‘Tiranga march’ will be organized after the two Houses are adjourned sine die.
On Wednesday, leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge in Parliament to coordinate their strategy in both Houses. Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP and IUML, also attended the meet.
Later, the Congress MPs met in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party and discussed their strategy.
