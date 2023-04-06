HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session live updates | Stormy session set to conclude today, Opposition to take out Tiranga march to Vijay Chowk

Here are all the live updates from the last day of the Budget Session.

April 06, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Parliament has been witnessing repeated adjournments since the start of the second leg of the ongoing session. (PTI File Photo)

Parliament has been witnessing repeated adjournments since the start of the second leg of the ongoing session. (PTI File Photo)

With the Budget Session of Parliament set to conclude today, the Opposition is set to take out a ‘Tiranga march’ to Vijay Chowk after both Houses are adjourned sine die. Leaders of the Opposition are likely to hold a joint press conference after the march to highlight that the second half of the session was washed out allegedly due to the attitude of the government, as per reports.

Proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the session began on March 13 due to protests by the Opposition and Treasury benches. While the Opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, the BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the U.K.

  • April 06, 2023 10:50
    Opposition’s ‘Tiranga march’ in New Delhi today

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that a Tiranga march will be carried out from Parliament to Vijay Chowk where Opposition MPs will hold a press conference and all that transpired during the budget session would be put before the people. Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal said the ‘Tiranga march’ will be organized after the two Houses are adjourned sine die.

    On Wednesday, leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge in Parliament to coordinate their strategy in both Houses. Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP and IUML, also attended the meet.

    Later, the Congress MPs met in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party and discussed their strategy.

