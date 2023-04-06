Parliament Budget Session live updates | Stormy session set to conclude today, Opposition to take out Tiranga march to Vijay Chowk

Here are all the live updates from the last day of the Budget Session.

April 06, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

With the Budget Session of Parliament set to conclude today, the Opposition is set to take out a ‘Tiranga march’ to Vijay Chowk after both Houses are adjourned sine die. Leaders of the Opposition are likely to hold a joint press conference after the march to highlight that the second half of the session was washed out allegedly due to the attitude of the government, as per reports.

Proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the session began on March 13 due to protests by the Opposition and Treasury benches. While the Opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, the BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the U.K.