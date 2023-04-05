  1. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given the same notice to discuss the “government’s failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement of Adani group”.
  2. CPI MP P Santosh Kumar has submitted a zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding from the government to provide statehood to the UT of Puducherry.
  3. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given the same notice in Rajya Sabha regarding damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. AAP MP Raghav Chadha has also given a suspension of business notice to discuss the issue.