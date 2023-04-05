The Rajya Sabha proceeds with the laying of papers and reports as Opposition members start protesting and raising slogans.
- April 05, 2023 11:06Papers and reports are laid on the table of Rajya Sabha as protests commence
- April 05, 2023 11:05Lok Sabha begins, adjourned in minutes
Proceedings of the day began amid sloganeering in the Lower House on Wednesday morning. In protests against the government, Opposition leaders wore dressed in black clothes.
As the Chair failed to take up Question Hour, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.
- April 05, 2023 11:04Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11 a.m
Rajya Sabha kicks off its proceedings with birthday greetings to MPs Sukendu Shekhar Ray and R. Dharma.
- April 05, 2023 10:59Opposition leaders hold meet
Leaders of like-minded opposition parties met at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, ANI has reported.
- April 05, 2023 10:55Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress
Speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told news agency ANI, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have started to make their personal fight a fight for democracy…they are trying to do everything possible to stay politically relevant…any criticism of this would be less.”
The Congress hit back at the Union Minister for his remarks.
- April 05, 2023 10:54“Government in market for new spyware”: Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks discussion
Congress MP Manish Tewari on April 6 gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss a news report that “reveals that the Indian government is in the market for new spyware.”
Mr. Tewari said, “A report in the Financial Times dated 31st March 2023 reveals that the Indian government is in the market for new spyware. The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries.”
“The report further reveals that the government is willing to spend up to $120mn or around ₹1,000 crore. Around a dozen spyware sellers are expected to bid to the Indian government,” he added.
He further said that the procurement of such Surveillance Technology without Parliamentary oversight has grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
- April 05, 2023 10:54Notices in Parliament today
- Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given the same notice to discuss the “government’s failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement of Adani group”.
- CPI MP P Santosh Kumar has submitted a zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding from the government to provide statehood to the UT of Puducherry.
- BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given the same notice in Rajya Sabha regarding damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. AAP MP Raghav Chadha has also given a suspension of business notice to discuss the issue.
