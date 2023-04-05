April 05, 2023 10:54

“Government in market for new spyware”: Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks discussion

Congress MP Manish Tewari on April 6 gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss a news report that “reveals that the Indian government is in the market for new spyware.”

Mr. Tewari said, “A report in the Financial Times dated 31st March 2023 reveals that the Indian government is in the market for new spyware. The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries.”

“The report further reveals that the government is willing to spend up to $120mn or around ₹1,000 crore. Around a dozen spyware sellers are expected to bid to the Indian government,” he added.

He further said that the procurement of such Surveillance Technology without Parliamentary oversight has grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

(PTI)