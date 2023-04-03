Opposition members raises slogans and demand a JPC into the Adani Group, as papers are laid on the table of the House. Amid the din, the House is adjourned till 2 p.m.
- April 03, 2023 11:07Upper House adjourned till 2 p.m.
- April 03, 2023 11:06Rajya Sabha begins proceedings at 11 a.m.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is presiding.
- April 03, 2023 11:02Lok Sabha begins proceedings, pays tributes to departed members
The Lower House started proceedings of the day with Speaker Om Birla reading out obituary references.
The House was then adjourned till 2 p.m.
- April 03, 2023 11:01Rahul Gandhi to move appeal in Surat court for stay on conviction
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will be moving an appeal in Surat Sessions Court today to stay his conviction in a defamation case. Mr. Gandhi is likely to present in court along with senior leaders including K.C. Venugopal, a source told The Hindu on April 2.
- April 03, 2023 10:51Notices in Parliament today
- In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss disqualification of his party colleague Rahul Gandhi.
- Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a suspension of business notice, seeking a discussion on the “government’s failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of fraud, corruption, and financial mismanagement on the Adani Group”. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has given a similar notice.
