Parliament Budget Session live | Uproar in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned after obituary references

Here are all the live updates from the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

April 03, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Proceedings resumed in Parliament for the final week before the Budget Session ends on April 6 after a short break. The Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after the session resumed after the House paid tributes to BJP MP Girish Bapat who passed away on March 29 after a long illness. Later in the day, the Lower House is scheduled to take up the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Soon after resuming at 11 a.m., the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. as Opposition members, dressed in black, raised slogans about Adani and Modi and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani issue. Later in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

So far, both Houses have witnessed frequent disruptions since the start of the second part of the ongoing session on March 13, with the Opposition reiterating its demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, while the BJP continues to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the U.K.