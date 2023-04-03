  • In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss disqualification of his party colleague Rahul Gandhi.
  • Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a suspension of business notice, seeking a discussion on the “government’s failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of fraud, corruption, and financial mismanagement on the Adani Group”. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has given a similar notice.