Budget Session live | Parliament to be adjourned for an hour as mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

07 February 2022 09:26 IST

Amit Shah to make a statement regarding attack on the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi in Rajya Sabha

Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue in both the Houses today. However, it is expected to conclude in Lok Sabha.

Here are the latest updates:

Parliament

Parliament to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in both houses of Parliament, sources said.

Officials said a decision has been taken that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.

In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar's obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour, the sources said.

The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19.

Both houses of Parliament are witnessing a debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10:00 am)

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Motion for the election to the coir board.

3. Question Hour.

4. Amit Shah to make a statement regarding attack on convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi.

5. Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

6. Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue.

Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4:00 pm)

1. Question Hour

2. Papers to be laid on the table.

3. Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas to be presented.

4. Amit Shah to make a statement regarding attack on convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi, and B.L. Verma to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 234th Report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

5. Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

6. Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue. The discussion on the Motion of Thanks is expected to conclude in Lok Sabha.

7. General discussion on the Union Budget for 2022-2023.

Recap

Day 5 recap

Motion of Thanks on the President's address continued in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju clarified that Army has clarified regarding the territory and all the junctions that are in question.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about Netaji hologram being switched off at India Gate on Feb 3, 2022.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Members discussed on the issues of chip Based e-passports, Coastal Economic Zone among other things.

In Rajya Sabha, Rakesh Sinha (BJP) moved Private Members Bill on Population Regulation.

During the Question Hour, to a question raised by BJP MP Sushil Modi on action taken against the Bulli Bai creators and subsequent questions, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "If the house has consensus we are willing to provide even stricter social media rules. At this point we are working within the framework of the Constitution. But yes, going forward we need to make the social media more accountable."